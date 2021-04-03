Keralite student killed in car-truck collision in England

London: A Keralite student from Varkala in Thiruvanathapuram district was killed in a car-truck collision, near Ipswitch town in Suffolk, England, early on Good Friday.

The dead Amal Prasad, 24, was returning from London along with two other Indian students when their car rammed a truck at Coddenham on the A14 motorway in the Suffolk county in eastern England.

The accident occurred on the westbound carriageway at 4:50am.

Amal died on the spot. Another student and the driver were injured.

The car driver has been arrested.

The students had gone to London to collect their biometric card and DBS certificate. (All students in UK are required to undertake a Disclosure and Barring Service or DBS check during their first year of study.)

They had arrived in the UK only a few months ago.