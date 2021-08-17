Afghan crisis: India evacuates Kabul embassy, brings back envoy and other officials

New Delhi: The Indian ambassador to Afghanistan and around 120 of his staff members were brought back to India on Tuesday from Kabul by a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the IAF as part of an emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital after its take over by the Taliban.

The aircraft that took off from Kabul has landed in Jamnagar in Gujarat around 11am.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that it was decided that the ambassador and his Indian staff to be moved to India immediately in view of the prevailing circumstances.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," Bagchi tweeted.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft brought back some personnel from Afghanistan on Monday and Tuesday's flight is the second evacuation flight. The people cited above said Indian staffers at the embassy are being brought back on board the second evacuation flight.

New emergency visa for Afghans

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday announced a new category of visa to fast-tack the applications of Afghans who want to come to India in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

The announcement came two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

"The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Jaishankar in New York

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in New York to chair two high-level signature events this week under India's current Security Council Presidency, has said that he expects to discuss the situation in Afghanistan during his engagements at the United Nations.

Jaishankar arrived on Monday as the Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over the 10 days that the powerful UN body met under India's Presidency for the month of August to discuss the rapidly deteriorating and unravelling situation in the war-torn country.

"Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community. Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also discussed the "latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard."

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken spoke with Jaishankar today about Afghanistan and the developing situation there.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said that he is monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard. Jaishankar also said that New Delhi is in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention.

"Given the Kabul situation, important we have accurate information about Indians there. Urge that this be provided by all concerned to the MEA Special Afghanistan Cell," he said.

"The contact details of the cell are: phone number: +919717785379, Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com," Jaishankar said.

