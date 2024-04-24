Ukraine to receive largest-ever military aid package from UK: Zelensky

1) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 2) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: File.

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine would soon get the largest-ever military aid package from Britain worth 500 million pounds ($619 million).
The package will contain Storm Shadow and other types of missiles, hundreds of armoured vehicles and watercraft, and ammunition, he said on Tuesday on Telegram after a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelensky said they also discussed bilateral defence cooperation, focusing on maritime and long-range capabilities, Xinhua news agency reported.
One of the leading donors to Ukraine, the UK has pledged almost 12 billion pounds in support to Ukraine since February 2022, of which 7.1 billion is for military assistance, according to the British Parliament.

