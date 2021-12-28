Omicron threat: Gulf countries reimpose strict curbs, Oman mandates 2 doses for public

Doha: The Gulf countries have decided to enforce strict restrictions in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly caused by the Omicron variant of the disease-causing coronavirus.

In Oman two doses of vaccine have been made mandatory for entering public places and offices and for foreigners above 18 years of age to enter the country.

People should keep RT-PCR negative reports of tests conducted within 72 hours. Those who have health-related issues in taking vaccination should produce medical certificates.

The vaccines recognised by Oman are: Covishield, Covaxin, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Sputnik -V, Sinovak and Sinopharm.

In Abu Dhabi, UAE, only those having green pass and RT-PCR negative certificate of test taken within 48 hours have the permission to take part in public functions.

Green pass will be available on the basis of vaccination and PCR test. Covid test has been made mandatory for those coming from other Emirates to Abu Dhabi. Those coming from Kuwait have to undergo mandatory quarantine for three days.

If they turn negative 72 hours after the PCR test, they would be allowed to come out of quarantine. If they turn positive then the quarantine period will continue for another ten days.