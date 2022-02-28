We are helping Indians though situation very difficult: Ukrainian envoy

New Delhi: Ukraine is helping the stranded Indians and extending assistance in their evacuation notwithstanding the "very difficult" ground situation, but assurance on their safety can only be given by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha said on Monday.

Polikha said he himself reached out to some of the Ukrainian border guarding commanders requesting them to assist the Indians who are trying to exit the country through land borders.

"The situation is very difficult and complex. My resources are limited. We are victims of aggression. Still, we are trying to help people including those from other countries," he said at a media briefing.

The ambassador also claimed that the Russian forces are targeting schools, ambulances and civilian areas and that situation in Ukraine is "very difficult and complex."

Polikha said the circumstances at the Ukraine-Poland border crossing are challenging as lakhs of people including diplomats, foreigners and Ukrainian citizens are queuing up to exit Ukraine.

"In the case of Indian nationals, we are even trying to use our personal contacts to help them. But, you have to understand the ground realities. We are in a war," he said.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday met Polikha and requested Ukraine's assistance in the evacuation of the stranded Indians.

"I had a long and productive meeting with the foreign secretary. The number of Uranian refugees has exceeded four lakhs. It is approaching very quickly to five lakhs," Polikha said.

Quoting projections by some "pessimists", he said that if the war is not stopped, then there is a possibility that the number of refugees could increase to seven million.

"In such a case it will be a humanitarian catastrophe," he said.

Asked whether he can assure the safety of Indian students, Polikha said "only Russian President Vladimir Putin can give that assurance".

"I don't know what will happen there after three hours. We are trying to be helpful to everyone," he said.

According to Indian officials last week, there were around 16,000 Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Sunday that over 2000 Indian nationals were evacuated in the last few days.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

It is using the land routes to evacuate its citizens as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following the Russian attack.