4 planets, moon to line up in night sky on April 30 in rare celestial spectacle

Varghese C Thomas
Published: April 28, 2022 02:57 PM IST
The celestial spectacle of Venus, the brightest planet, and Jupiter, coming closer just before sunrise on Wednesday. The picture was clicked by Susan Thomas, a class XII student of the Marthoma Residential School in Thiruvalla. Photo: Daya Susan Mathew

Pathanamthitta: A rare celestial alignment of the moon, and planets Venus and Jupiter could be visible for a few more days in the night sky.

Slightly above this planetary conjunction, Mars and Saturn, too, would be visible to the naked eye. 

The planets would be 'lining up' as if in a parade, and they would appear to be closer -- though they are millions of kilometres apart -- to each other on April 30. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The snuggling up of planets would be more visible from rural areas before sunrise, astronomer Surendran Punnassery said. 

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout