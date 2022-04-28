4 planets, moon to line up in night sky on April 30 in rare celestial spectacle

Pathanamthitta: A rare celestial alignment of the moon, and planets Venus and Jupiter could be visible for a few more days in the night sky.

Slightly above this planetary conjunction, Mars and Saturn, too, would be visible to the naked eye.

The planets would be 'lining up' as if in a parade, and they would appear to be closer -- though they are millions of kilometres apart -- to each other on April 30.

The snuggling up of planets would be more visible from rural areas before sunrise, astronomer Surendran Punnassery said.