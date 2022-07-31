Earthquake of 6 magnitude jolts eastern Nepal

PTI
Published: July 31, 2022 08:50 PM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/Inked Pixels

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted eastern Nepal's Khotang district on Sunday.

However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties, officials said.

The quake with its epicentre in Martinbirta hit Khotang, 450 km east of Kathmandu, at 8:13 am, the National Seismology and Research Centre said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The jolt of the earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu valley as well as in other eastern Nepal districts of Morang, Jhapa, Sunsari, Saptari and Taplejung.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout