Wounded Imran Khan says he'll march to Islamabad again

A day after a failed assassination attempt on him during a protest march in Wazirabad, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered an address on Friday.

Khan, who was hit in the shin, appeared with a cast on his right leg as he delivered the address from a hospital in Lahore. He said there were two shooters and one got away. The firing had taken place when he was leading a march to the capital Islamabad.

“One shot me from the side, another from the front. And as I fell, two shots flew over me. They had come prepared to kill me,” said Khan.

“The assassination attempt was well-planned and we'll uncover it soon,” Khan said. He added that one person was killed and 11 others injured in Thursday's attack.

“I’ll come on the road again when I'm able to walk. I’ll again give call to Islamabad,” Khan said.

He said there was a conspiracy to assassinate him involving four persons namely Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer.

Khan said they had projected him as a person who insults Islam. “They made a plan to kill me and wanted to connect it with religion. I had already warned about such tactics,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, Minister Sanaullah rejected the allegation and said the Sharif-led coalition government demanded an independent high-powered investigation. Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.

The military's media wing did not respond to a request for comment on Khan's allegation but condemned the shooting in an earlier statement.

