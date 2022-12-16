Malayali woman, two children murdered at Kettering in England

A Malayali woman and her two children were murdered at Kettering in Northamptonshire, England on Thursday.

Northamptonshire Police Superintendent Steve Freeman said in a video message that the woman's children were understood to be aged 6 (boy) and 4 (girl).

Reports from London state that the Malayali family had moved to England from Kannur a year ago.

The woman was employed as a nurse at Kettering General Hospital. An enquiry made by hospital after she failed to turn up for work shed light on the murder.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and police officers, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital," Superintendent Freeman said.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event. It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children," the police officer said.

Freeman said the cause of death can only be established following a post-mortem.