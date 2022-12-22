Kettering murders: No bail for Saju, will continue in prison till completion of inquest

London: The Northamptonshire Crown Court on Thursday ordered to keep Kannur native Chelevalan Saju (52), accused of killing his wife Anju Ashok, children Jeeva and Jhanvi, in judicial custody till the inquest is over.

He was produced before Wellingborough Magistrate Court in Midlands, three days ago, and the procedures including the identification parade were completed.

It was widely speculated that Saju might get bail as there are no other cases in his name.

However, probably considering the nature of the crime, the court did not award him bail. The case will be taken up again on March 24, 2023.

Legal experts said it will take at least six months to start the proper inquest procedures. They also said Saju might get a 30-year jail sentence.

According to sources, Saju, who is proficient in English and Hindi, is providing ample details during the questioning, officials said.

A driver by profession, Saju was frustrated after failing to get a job.

The couple used to quarrel over financial issues which took a turn for the worse last week and ended in him killing the three.

Saju is expected to be questioned again in the coming days while in custody, regarding what led to the murders and the details will be included in the chargesheet.

The murders came to light when Anju, a nurse, did not turn up for duty at the Kettering General Hospital where she worked, last Thursday.

The police said the crime was reported at 11.15 am on Thursday, which is around 4.45 pm Indian time.

The woman and her children were found with serious injuries in their house at Petherton Court in Kettering, around 140km from London, police said.

Money raised to send bodies home

The Union of UK Malayalee Association (UUKMA) and the Kettering Malayalee Welfare Association have successfully raised the money required to send the bodies of Anju and the children back to India, on the pleas of the family, within two days of starting the fund collection.

The deceased woman's family in Kerala had sought Rs 30 lakh as financial assistance to bring the bodies back home.