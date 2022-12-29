Greta Thunberg owns ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate and how

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has often proved that she is the queen of savage comebacks, be it when she said 'Chill Donald Chill' to former US President Trump or described herself as a 'bunny hugger' to get back at Boris Johnson.

The latest victim of her retort is the controversial US media personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Tate, who was once blocked by Twitter for his controversial content and is now back, thanks to Elon Musk's policies, asked for Greta's comment on the carbon emissions of his cars.



In the tweet, the former Big Brother contestant said, “I have 33 cars, my Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.

This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Greta, who never stops herself from giving brutal comebacks, started her response with a 'Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com”.

As for Tate, it didn't stop him and he went on to say, “Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg. The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life.”

Greta's tweet has been viewed over 40m times and currently has over 200k likes.

Twitterati also flocked to the reply section to support Greta and applaud her response.