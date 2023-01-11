A county in England votes to use cruise ships to house homeless

A county in England has found a unique way to tackle its housing crisis by using cruise ships to house refugees and homeless people.

Torridge, one of the 10 districts in Devon, a county situated in the South-West of England, has voted in favour of the plan, reported DevonLive.

According to reports, councillor David Brenton put forward the motion by the end of December. The Torridge District Council has now accepted the 'cruise' plan with one of the councillors reportedly saying 'radical times called for radical measures'.

According to a BBC report, Devon and Cornwall have more than 3,800 persons classified as homeless. The list includes 1,500 children.

Citing a UK homeless charity, the BBC said that one in 279 people in Torridge in Devon were homeless.

Last year, the UK used a cruise ship to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

A cruise liner docked at Edinburgh had housed no fewer than 1,275 Ukrainians. The Scottish government, the BBC reported, has decided to extend their stay until June 2023.