Indian student killed in road accident in Seattle

Our Correspondent
Published: January 27, 2023 02:36 PM IST
Jaahnavi Kandula (23), a student of the South Lake Union campus of the Northeastern University, is the deceased. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Seattle: A 23-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh died in the US after a patrol vehicle of the Seattle Police Department hit her as she crossed the road.

Jaahnavi Kandula (23), a student of the South Lake Union campus of the Northeastern University, is the deceased.

South Lake Union is a neighbourhood of Seattle in the Washington state on the US west coast. 

The accident occurred between Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street on Monday night, local time, as Janvi was crossing the road. 

After administering the first aid, she was taken to Harbour View Medical Centre at First Hill, Seattle.   However, her life could not be saved, the Seattle Police Department informed in a statement.

Multiple, serious injuries caused her death. An investigation is on into the incident.

Jaahnavi, a native of the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, had joined the University in December. 

