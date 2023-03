Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have welcomed their third child.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," wrote the CEO of Meta on social media.

Zuckerberg posted two pictures - of baby Aurelia looking at him and sleeping on her mother's chest.

The couple has two other daughters, Maxima and August, born in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Chan, who was a fellow Harvard student, is a former pediatrician.