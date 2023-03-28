39 dead, 29 injured in tragic blaze at Mexico immigration centre

Mexico City: According to an official with the National Immigration Institute, a fire broke out in an immigration detention facility in northern Mexico, resulting in the death of 39 people and injury to 29 others. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not permitted to speak about the incident publicly.

At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention centre in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, according to a newspaper report.

Images from the scene showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.

Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue could also be seen.

The Diario de Juarez newspaper, which cited unnamed sources in the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office, said 39 people died in the fire, which broke out late Monday. Injured people have been taken to four hospitals, according to the newspaper.

Neither Mexico's National Immigration Institute nor the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office has responded to confirmation requests.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

Mexico's attorney general's office has launched an inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports.

