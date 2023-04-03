Turkey's 'miracle baby' reunited with mother, who was considered dead | Video

The 'miracle baby' that survived the massive earthquake in Turkey in early February has been reunited with her mother -- who was considered dead -- after 54 days.

Turkey's Minister for Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik, posted a video of the special reunion on Twitter.

54 günlük hasret sona erdi.😊



Enkaz altından 128 saat sonra kurtulan, hemşirelerimizin Gizem Bebek ismini koyduğu Vetin Begdaş 54 gün sonra annesine kavuştu.



Vetin artık bizim de bebeğimiz.



Bakanlık olarak desteğimiz her zaman yanında olacak. pic.twitter.com/66sWKR53z3 — Derya Yanık (@deryayanikashb) April 3, 2023

Baby Aya, as she was named, meaning 'sign from God', was a two-month-old when she was rescued from the rubble 128 hours after a 7.8 magnitude quake ripped through south-central Turkey and north-west Syria.

The baby was soon referred to as a miracle. But reports of the baby's mother dying in the quake pained one and all.

You probably remember this picture of the baby who spent 128 hours under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey. It was reported that the baby's mom died.



Turns out, the mom is alive! She was treated in a different hospital. After 54 days apart and a DNA test, they are together… pic.twitter.com/T7B0paUFxL — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 2, 2023

The baby reportedly lived in the care of relatives until -- as Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ukraine, tweeted -- it emerged that her mother was alive and had sought treatment at a separate hospital.

Over 57,000 died in the quake while at least 1,20,000 suffered injuries in Turkey and Syria.

