Kathmandu airport crash: Four killed after Saurya Airlines crashes during takeoff

Kathmandu: Four were killed after an aircraft belonging to a private airline company with 19 people on board crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday. At least 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound Saurya Airlines plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, sources said.



The pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a hospital, a security official deployed at the airport told PTI without giving further details. A fire that broke out from the aircraft has been put off, he added. Police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.