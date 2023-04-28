Iran seizes US-bound oil tanker manned entirely by Indians, including 3 Malayalis

Dubai: A US-bound oil tanker manned entirely by Indians, including three Malayalis, was seized by the Iran Navy from the Gulf of Oman on Friday.

Iran's state television showed masked Iranian navy commandos conduct a helicopter-borne raid to seize the oil tanker.

All 24 crew members of the vessel, 'Advantage Sweet' are Indians.

Sam Soman, native of Kottappadam in Malappuram district, Edwin of Koonammavu and Jibin Jose of Kadavanthara, both in the Ernakulam district are the Malayalis part of the crew.

The capture on the Turkish-managed, Chinese-owned vessel represents the latest seizure by Iran amid tensions with the US over advancing nuclear program.

The vessel's manager, a Turkish firm called Advantage Tankers, issued a statement acknowledging the Advantage Sweet was being escorted by the Iranian navy to a port on the basis of an international dispute.

While Tehran says the tanker was seized over it running into another Iranian vessel, it has provided no evidence yet to support the claim and the Islamic Republic has taken other ships as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

The footage showed the commandos descending on the deck of the Advantage Sweet by ropes from a hovering helicopter.

A photograph showed one commando with his fist in the air after apparently taking the vessel.

The US Navy's 5th Fleet has said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the last two years.

Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy, it added.

The safety and welfare of our valued crew members is our No. 1 priority, the firm said.

Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger.

