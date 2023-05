Ukraine Defence Ministry removes tweet of Goddess Kali amid online outrage

New Delhi: A tweet that showed an image of Goddess Kali over a blast fume posted by Ukraine's defence ministry triggered an online outrage. The post was later deleted.

The Twitter handle @DefenceU posted the image with the caption "Work of Art", triggering angry reactions from many Indian Twitter users who accused the Ukrainian defence ministry of insensitivity and hurting the sentiments of Indians.

Some Indian Twitter users even sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention.

"Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light, @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted one user.

Following online outrage, the tweet was deleted by Ukraine's defence ministry.

(With PTI inputs)