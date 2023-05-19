7.7 magnitude earthquake jolts France's New Caledonia; Tsunami warning issued to countries in south pacific

France: Tsunami warnings were issued to countries in the South Pacific on Friday after a 7.7 magnitude struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia.

Potential tsunami threats were issued for Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said, while Australia's meteorology bureau said there was a threat for Lord Howe Island off its east coast.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of about 38 km (24 miles).

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing the potential for a tsunami.

The PTWC said waves up to .3 meters (1 foot) were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

The epicentre is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific.

