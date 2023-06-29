Manorama Online CEO among 11 new WAN-IFRA Directors

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2023 08:10 PM IST Updated: June 29, 2023 09:46 PM IST
The new board members who took charge at WAN-IFRA’s Annual Meeting in Taipei on Thursday. Photos: wan-ifra.org

Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Manorama Online, was elected to the Supervisory Board of WAN-IFRA (World Association of News Publishers) on Thursday.

She is among the eleven new members, including eight women executives, who were elected at the General Assembly of the 74th World News Media Congress in Taipei.

Mariam Mammen Mathew.

Mariam is the only representative from India. The other Board of Directors are Sammi Bourke (Ireland), Xenia Daum (Austria), Ladina Heimgartner (Switzerland), Marte Ingul (Norway), Berenice Lajouanie (France), Shiro Nakamura (Japan), Joanna Norris (New Zealand), Martha Ramos (Mexico), Andrew Saunders (Canada) and Gavin O'Reilly (Executive Chairman, The New European).

The WAN-IFRA Board issued five press freedom resolutions, including appeals for the safety of journalists, EU tax regulations and solidarity for Ukraine.

Besides, the Board condemned the crackdown on the press with emphasise on the call for the immediate release of award-winning Iranian journalists Elahe Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi.

