Wanted Khalistan leader shot dead in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Canada: Wanted Khalistan separatist Sukha Duneke was killed in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada's Winnipeg on Wednesday night, according to police officials.

As per reports, Duneke was a close associate of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.

Sukhdool Singh, alias Duneke, was a member of the Devinder Bambiha Gang in Punjab.

He escaped to Canada in 2017 using forged documents.

On Wednesday, his name figured among the list of 43 gangsters released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which sought information about his illegal properties.

His murder is similar to that of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was also killed in inter-gang warfare in Surrey in June.

The murder comes amid a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of potentially being involved in the murder of Nijjar.