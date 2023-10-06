Indian-origin family of 4 found dead in New Jersey

New York:An Indian-origin family of four has been found dead in New Jersey in what officials suspect to be a case of murder-suicide, police said.

Police in Plainsboro who went to their home on Wednesday evening responding to a request to check on their welfare found them dead, County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

She identified the dead as Tej Pratap Singh, 43, Sonal Parihar, 42, their 10-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

Ciccone did not say how the family died, but Daily Voice said that a spokesperson in her office ruled out shooting.

"This tragedy remains under investigation and autopsies are being performed today," she said on Thursday.

Plainsboro Mayor Peter Cantu said in a post on social media platform X, "What happened in our community is beyond comprehension."

"We are saddened by this tragic event," he added.

WABC TV reported that law enforcement sources, who were not identified, said that the man killed his family and then himself.

Family members, who gathered outside the home, told WCBS TV that the parents were a happy couple and could not believe what happened.

The station said that both worked in the information technology sector, one of them in human resources.