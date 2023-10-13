Gaza: In the last 24 hours, 13 captives were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, said Hamas armed wing Al Qassam Brigades in a statement.

According to the statement, six of the hostages were killed in strikes on two separate locations in the Northern district and seven more died in strikes that hit three locations in the Gaza district.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in Israel this week that has killed at least 1,300 people, the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

The Gaza violence has reignited tensions in East Jerusalem and in the West Bank, where Israeli troops have killed at least 34 Palestinians during clashes since the Saturday Hamas attack, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel's military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks near the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion.