Heavy rain lashes UAE; schools switch to online mode

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates experienced heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning on Friday. The rain, which originated in Ras Al Khaimah, later spread to other emirates. The national weather agency has declared a yellow alert in the country.

Waterlogging has been reported on most of the major roads in the country. Heavy rain early on Friday caused significant travel disruption across the emirate, but the Dubai Airshow, a major industry event taking place this week, was scheduled to go ahead as planned on the final day.

Waterlogged roads in Dubai's Muhaisnah region. Photo: Manorama

Flights cancelled

Adverse weather in the United Arab Emirates has caused some disruption to flights at Dubai's main airport, a spokesperson for operator Dubai Airports said on Friday.

"As of 10am UAE time (0600 GMT), 13 inbound flights were diverted to neighbouring airports while six outbound flights were cancelled," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, referring to operations at Dubai International (DXB).

"Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities and other service partners at DXB to minimise any inconvenience to our customers."

DXB is one of the world's busiest airports and a key global transit hub.

Dubai RTA buses stranded on the road due to waterlogging. Photo: Manorama

Remote learning for schools

Students in Ras al Khaimah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain have been advised to join classes remotely. Nurseries will also remain closed.