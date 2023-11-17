Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Explained | Why social isolation can be a health threat?

Yearbook Web Desk
Yearbook Web Desk
Published: November 17, 2023 03:35 PM IST
loneliness
One in four older people experience social isolation and the rates are broadly similar in all regions. Photo: AFP
Topic | World

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a new Commission on Social Connection to address loneliness as a pressing health threat. 

It aims to promote social connection as a priority and accelerate the scaling up of solutions in countries of all incomes.

Why social isolation can be a health threat?

RELATED ARTICLES

• Social isolation — having an insufficient number of social connections, and loneliness — and the social pain of not feeling connected, are widespread. 

• Contrary to the perception that isolation and loneliness primarily affect older people in high-income countries, they impact the health and well-being of all age groups across the world. 

• One in four older people experience social isolation and the rates are broadly similar in all regions. 

• Among adolescents, between 5-15 per cent experience loneliness, according to research findings. 

• High rates of social isolation and loneliness around the world have serious consequences for health and well-being. 

• Lack of social connection carries an equivalent, or even greater, risk of early death as other better-known risk factors — such as smoking, excessive drinking, physical inactivity, obesity, and air pollution. 

• Social isolation also has a serious impact on physical and mental health. Studies show that it has been linked to anxiety and depression and can increase risk of cardiovascular disease by 30 per cent.

• Social disconnection also can lead to poorer education outcomes. Young people experiencing loneliness in high school are more likely to drop out of university.

• It can also lead to poorer economic outcomes. Feeling disconnected and unsupported in your job can lead to poorer job satisfaction and performance.

• People without enough strong social connections are at higher risk of stroke, anxiety, dementia, depression, suicide and more.

• Social isolation and loneliness are increasingly being recognised as a priority public health problem and policy issue for older people. 

• Social isolation and loneliness do not just harm individuals. They also have a negative impact on entire communities and societies. 

• Research shows that their safety, prosperity, and effective governance depend greatly on the quality of the social connections within its neighbourhoods, workplaces, and schools.

Initiatives to reduce isolation

• Promising solutions exist to reduce social isolation and loneliness, ranging from broad national policies to psychological interventions for individuals.

• A wide variety of face-to-face or digital interventions have been developed to reduce social isolation and loneliness among older people. 

• These include social skills training, community and support groups, befriending, and cognitive behavioural therapy. 

• Creating more age-friendly communities, by improving access to transportation, information and communication technologies and the built environment, can also help reduce social isolation and loneliness. 

• Laws and policies that address marginalisation and discrimination can also foster greater social connection.

What is the purpose of Commission on Social Connection?

• Co-chaired by US Surgeon General Dr.Vivek Murthy, and African Union Youth Envoy Chido Mpemba, the Commission consists of 11 leading policymakers, thought leaders and advocates. 

• Running for three years, it will analyse the central role social connection plays in improving health for people of all ages and outline solutions to build social connections at scale. 

• The Commission will consider how connection enhances the well-being of our communities and societies and helps foster economic progress, social development, and innovation.

• The Commission will define a global agenda on social connection, raising awareness and building collaborations that will drive evidence-based solutions for countries, communities and individuals.

• The Commission on Social Connection, supported by a Secretariat based at WHO, will hold its first leadership-level meeting from December 6 to 8. The first major output will be a flagship report released by the mid-point of the three-year initiative.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.