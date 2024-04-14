Malayalam
Oman flash floods claim 12 lives; Malayali killed after wall collapses on him

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2024 09:00 PM IST Updated: April 14, 2024 09:06 PM IST
The relentless rainfall has led to widespread devastation across Oman, leaving a trail of destruction and loss. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | World

Muscat: Severe floods claimed the lives of 12 persons, including children in Oman on Sunday. In South Sharqiyah, a Kollam native Sadanandan lost his life after a wall collapsed on him.

The relentless rainfall has led to widespread devastation across the country, leaving a trail of destruction and loss. Eight people were also reported missing.

"Among these four are children," the Civil Defense and Ambulance Department said. Police aviation departments and civil defense units have been deployed to various governorates to provide assistance and support.

According to the Oman News Agency, several vehicles drifted away in the flood waters on Sunday.  In light of the floods, the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation has instructed educational institutions in the country to operate through online classes on Monday.

