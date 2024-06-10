Israel operation in Nuseirat camp: Death toll touches 274

Gaza: The death toll in the Israeli military operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has increased to 274, with 698 people injured, according to a statement by Hamas-run health authorities.

The press note, released on Sunday, mentioned that some victims are still trapped under the rubble amid ongoing heavy bombardment and a shortage of rescue teams, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

During the operation, Israeli forces rescued four hostages from the refugee camp, namely Noa Argamani, 25, Shlomi Ziv, 40, Almog Meir Jan, 21, and Andrey Kozlov, 27, all of them among the about 250 Israelis abducted last October by Hamas while attending the Nova festival, an outdoor music event, in a rural area near the Gaza-Israel fence.

After the Hamas rampage, which killed about 1,200 according to Israeli tallies, Israel launched a retaliatory large-scale offensive in Gaza, which so far has killed 37,084 and injured 84,494 others, according to Gaza's health authorities.

