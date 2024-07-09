7 Indians killed in accident in Kuwait, 2 Malayalis injured

Kuwait City: Seven Indians died in a car accident in Kuwait on Tuesday. Three people, including two Malayalis, were seriously injured in the accident. Binu Manoharan and Surendran, both Malayalis, were admitted to the hospital following the accident.



The accident occurred at 5 am on Seventh Ring Road in Al Fintas. A local resident's vehicle collided with a minibus carrying employees of a private company who were returning to their place of residence after the night shift. The minibus then hit the handrail of the about-turn bridge opposite the Abdullah Al Mubarak area in Al Farwaniyah and crashed.

There were 10 people in the minibus. Six died on the spot, and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Emergency response teams arrived at the scene, cut open the vehicle to extricated victims and injured from the wreckage, and transported them to nearby hospitals. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.