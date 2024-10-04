Israeli strike in Beirut kills 9, slain Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's heir targetted

Beirut/Jerusalem: An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Beirut has killed nine people, escalating an already intense conflict with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group operating in Lebanon. Among those killed were seven members of Hezbollah’s civil defense unit, according to Lebanese health authorities. The strike, close to key government buildings and the United Nations headquarters, marks one of the rare attacks in the heart of the Lebanese capital since hostilities began in late September.



The Israeli strike on Beirut targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on social media platform X early on Friday, citing an Israeli source. Safieddine is the man widely regarded as the heir of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. However, Reuters has not been able to verify this information, and there has been no immediate official statement from either party.

The strike comes amid Israel's broader offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, part of a wider conflict that has also seen intensified operations in Gaza. Israel's military is conducting airstrikes and ground incursions in both regions, with the southern Lebanon campaign aiming to push Hezbollah back from Israel’s northern border.

Ongoing ground incursions in Lebanon

Israeli forces have launched ground operations in southern Lebanon, where they have clashed with Hezbollah militants in an escalating tit-for-tat that has seen near-daily cross-border exchanges. Nine Israeli soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah claims to have killed 17 Israeli troops, though no independent verification has been provided.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has remained a target of Israeli strikes, with Israel recently claiming the assassination of Mohammed Anisi, a senior figure in the group’s missile development program, in a Beirut airstrike. Hezbollah has yet to confirm his death.

Death toll rises in Gaza and Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate Gaza, where more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began, according to local health officials. Nearly half of those killed are reported to be women and children. In Lebanon, nearly 2,000 people have been killed, including civilians and Hezbollah fighters, amid ongoing Israeli air and ground assaults.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also reported that 14 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in the West Bank, further widening the scope of the conflict that has consumed the region for nearly a year since Hamas’ deadly October 2023 cross-border attack on Israel.

Displacement

The conflict has triggered mass displacement across Lebanon, with 1.2 million people, including Syrian refugees, fleeing their homes. Many have sought shelter in overcrowded facilities in southern Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have been concentrated.

In the wake of the escalating violence, the US Embassy in Beirut has facilitated the departure of 250 American citizens in recent days, with additional flights planned to help those still stranded. The embassy is also offering emergency loans for Americans who cannot afford rising airfare prices out of the country.

International response

As the conflict spreads, concerns about further escalation have grown. The US and Israel are reportedly in discussions on how to respond to a recent barrage of nearly 200 ballistic missiles launched by Iran at Israel. US military officials have emphasised the need for a measured response, with President Joe Biden stating that no immediate retaliation against Iran is expected.

Turkey has also condemned Israel's attacks, urging the United Nations and global powers to take action to prevent further violence. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has raised alarms over the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, reporting that 28 health workers were killed in a single day amid Israeli strikes, and that several hospitals in southern Lebanon have been evacuated.

Hezbollah weapon smuggling allegations

Israeli military officials have accused Hezbollah of attempting to smuggle weapons across the Syrian border into Lebanon, prompting calls for tighter inspections at the Masnaa crossing. Israel claimed to have destroyed a truck carrying arms for Hezbollah in a recent airstrike. Lebanese officials denied the allegations, asserting that all border crossings are under government supervision.

Internal political crisis in Lebanon

Amid the conflict, Lebanon's political crisis deepens as the country remains without a president for over a year. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called for renewed dialogue among the country’s divided factions to elect a new head of state.

The war's effects are being felt globally, with nations like Colombia and Italy repatriating their citizens from Lebanon. The conflict has also reshaped international diplomacy, as Israel recently blocked a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in response to the UN's calls for restraint.

As Israel continues its dual offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, the toll of human lives mounts, pushing the region closer to the brink of a broader war.

