Iran's missile attack on Israel was completely legal and legitimate: Khamenei

Beirut/Jerusalem: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iran and its regional proxies will not back down from Israel hours after an Israeli attack on Beirut that is thought to have targeted the heir apparent to Tehran-backed Hezbollah's slain secretary general.

"The brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate," In a rare appearance leading Friday prayers in Tehran, Khamenei addressed Iran's missile attacks on Israel on Tuesday. Speaking to a massive crowd, he affirmed that Iran would neither "procrastinate nor act hastily in fulfilling its duty" in confronting Israel.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles against Israel on Tuesday in what it said was retaliation for Israeli strikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last Friday and the assassination of Hamas' chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July. Iran blames Israel for Haniyeh's killing. Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility.