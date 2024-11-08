Biden congratulates Trump, assures peaceful transition of power

US President Joe Biden congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on call on Wednesday. President Biden announced this while addressing the nation from Rose Garden on Thursday, a day after Trump, 78, won the presidential elections. He also vowed to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. "I assured President-elect Trump of a peaceful and orderly transition of power," Biden said.

"You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something I think you can do no matter who you voted for is to see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans," he said."Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable," he added. Biden's remarks came after the country appeared divided into two groups after the bitterly contested presidential election results.