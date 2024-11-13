Donald Trump appoints Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Dept of Government Efficiency

US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Tesla owner Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the DOGE," Trump said in an official statement. "Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement," he added.

"I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the federal bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans. They will work together to liberate our economy, and make the US government accountable to 'WE THE PEOPLE'. Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026. A smaller government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!" Trump declared.

The US President-elect said this will potentially become "The Manhattan Project of the current time"."Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of DOGE for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management and Budget to drive large-scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to the government never seen before," the statement read.

Vivek Ramaswamy is the first Indian American to be appointed to Trump's administration, which will take office on January 20 next year.

(With PTI inputs.)