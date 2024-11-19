Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, engaged in productive discussions with several world leaders, focusing on advancing India's strategic and economic interests.

Modi held a significant bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasising the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. In a post on X, Modi described the interaction as "extremely productive," highlighting areas of collaboration such as technology, green energy, security, and innovation. He also reiterated the commitment to strengthening trade and cultural ties, reported PTI.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the discussion infused "fresh impetus" into the partnership, with both leaders recognising the importance of a balanced and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Downing Street, following the meeting, announced the UK’s intent to forge a new strategic partnership with India. Starmer expressed optimism about a future trade deal, stating it would support jobs and economic growth in the UK, while deepening cooperation in technology, climate change, education, and security.

Modi also met French President Emmanuel Macron to further India-France ties, particularly in space, energy, and artificial intelligence (AI). Complimenting Macron on France’s successful hosting of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, Modi expressed enthusiasm for enhancing collaboration in trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Macron, in a post on X, praised the "rich and multifaceted" partnership between India and France, noting progress on initiatives launched during his state visit to India earlier this year. The MEA highlighted the meeting as pivotal in advancing the India-France Strategic Partnership and promoting shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi briefly interacted with US President Joe Biden and discussed key issues with leaders from Brazil, Singapore, and Spain. The prime minister's engagements also included discussions with leaders from Italy, Indonesia, Norway, and Portugal.

Modi arrived in Rio after a two-day visit to Nigeria and continues to represent India's interests with a focus on global collaboration.