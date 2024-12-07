South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday survived an impeachment attempt against him, despite members of his own party calling for his resignation after imposing martial law. The opposition vowed to try again, while Yoon's party said it would find a "more orderly, responsible" way to resolve the crisis.

In South Korea's biggest political crisis in decades, Yoon shocked the nation and declared martial law on Tuesday night to thwart "anti-state forces" among his domestic political opponents. But outraged lawmakers unanimously rejected the decree. Yonhap news agency said the cabinet had agreed early on Wednesday to scrap the martial law.

After just six hours, the martial law was reversed. He backed down in a standoff with parliament, which roundly rejected his attempt to ban political activity and censor the media.