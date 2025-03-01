Pope Francis, in hospital with pneumonia, suffered a breathing "crisis" on Friday, which caused him to vomit, but he was given air and responded well, the Vatican said. The episode came just hours after a Vatican source said the 88-year-old pontiff's condition was no longer considered critical, following a series of incremental improvements.

The Vatican said in a statement that Francis, who has spent the past two weeks at Rome's Gemelli hospital, "presented an isolated crisis of bronchospasm which... led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture. "The Holy Father promptly underwent bronchoaspiration and began non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response on gas exchange. "

Francis "remained alert and oriented at all times, cooperating with the therapeutic manoeuvres", the statement read.

His doctors said it would take the next 24 to 48 hours to see if this breathing trouble has worsened his condition or not, a Vatican source said. The pontiff, who is "not out of danger", was using an oxygen mask that covers his nose and mouth but was "in good spirits", the source added. He also responded better than others might have done in his condition, the source said.

The pope was hospitalised on February 14 for breathing difficulties, but his condition deteriorated into pneumonia in both lungs, sparking alarm.