Vatican: Pope Francis is no longer using mechanical ventilation for help breathing at night and his doctors believe he will continue to improve, the Vatican said on Wednesday, in the latest positive update as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia. Francis has been in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for nearly five weeks for a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father are confirmed to be improving," said the latest detailed medical update on his condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pope had been using non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight during his hospital stay, which involves placing a mask over the face to help push air into the lungs. Such ventilation had been "suspended", the statement said. But it said the pope is still receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose.

The pope's doctors believe his infection is under control, the Vatican press office said shortly after the release of the latest statement. The pope does not have a fever and his blood tests are normal, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pope has been described as being in a stable or improving condition for two weeks, but the Vatican has not yet given a time frame for his discharge, saying his recovery is going slowly.

Francis is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been receiving both respiratory physiotherapy to help with his breathing and physical therapy to help with his mobility. He has used a wheelchair in recent years due to knee and back pain.

Doctors not involved in Francis' care said the pope is likely to face a long, fraught road to recovery, given his age and other medical conditions.

Letters to the pontiff

The pope's stay in hospital has been his longest absence from the public view since his election as pontiff in 2013. The Vatican released the first image of Francis in hospital on Sunday, showing him praying in a chapel.

In a sign the Vatican may be expecting Francis to be discharged from hospital by the end of the month, Britain's King Charles on Tuesday announced that he and his wife Queen Camilla would go forward with plans to travel to Italy and the Vatican in early April. The royals are tentatively scheduled to meet Francis on April 8, for an appointment that would normally be organised in close coordination with senior Vatican officials.

Francis is continuing to receive many well-wishes for his recovery, including letters from children. Italy's postal service told Reuters the pope had received some 150 kg (331 lb) of additional mail per day from around the world during his hospital stay. The hospital is sending a van every day to collect the mail addressed to Francis.