Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a temporary suspension of strikes on key energy facilities reached an understanding to cease fighting in the Black Sea. These developments mark a potential step towards broader de-escalation efforts in the ongoing conflict.



Moscow announced on Tuesday that both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to suspend strikes on a range of energy infrastructure targets, including oil refineries, oil and gas pipelines, nuclear power stations, fuel storage facilities, pumping stations, electricity generation, and transmission infrastructure such as power plants, substations, transformers, distributors, and hydroelectric dams. The Kremlin stated that the agreement, reached between Russian and US officials, is set to take effect from March 18 for an initial 30-day period, with the possibility of extension by mutual agreement. However, any breach by one party would release the other from compliance.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that Ukrainian officials had presented their list of energy facilities to be covered under the agreement during discussions with US representatives.

A view shows the Kremlin in central Moscow, Russia, February 13, 2025. File Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Black Sea maritime security deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov outlined the objectives of a new Black Sea maritime security deal, which aims to bring stability to grain and fertiliser markets. The agreement, reached with US mediation, seeks to ensure that Moscow can profit from these markets while also supporting global food security.

"We want the grain and fertilizer market to be predictable, so that no one tries to 'ward us off' from it," Lavrov told Russian state Channel One television. "Not only because we want ... to make a legitimate profit in fair competition, but also because we are concerned about the food security situation in Africa and other countries of the Global South."

The Black Sea deal is seen as a potential first step towards a broader ceasefire in Ukraine, aligning with US President Donald Trump’s stated goal of achieving de-escalation in the conflict that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago. However, Lavrov expressed scepticism about the prospects of a full truce, noting that Ukraine’s European allies may resist any concessions by Kyiv.

“He (Witkoff) significantly overestimates the elites of European countries, who want to 'hang like a stone around the neck' of (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy, so as not to allow him to 'give in',” Lavrov said. “Zelenskiy himself does not want to 'give in'.”

Lavrov also praised Trump’s administration for seeking to improve US-Russia relations but maintained that Moscow remains cautious in its dealings with Washington.

"Trust, but verify – this is the great commandment of (Former US President Ronald) Reagan," Lavrov remarked. "We will not forget it."