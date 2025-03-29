Gulf countries, except Oman, will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Sunday to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The officials confirmed the date after the sighting of the moon of Shawwal in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Oman will complete 30 days of fasting and celebrate Eid on Monday. The official prayer timings for Eid in various emirates of the UAE have also been announced.