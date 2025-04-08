New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday emphasised the need to finalise the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement during a phone call, reported PTI.

Their conversation comes shortly after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs targeting imports from nearly 50 countries, including India. This marks the first high-level communication between New Delhi and Washington following Trump’s tariff declaration on April 2.

Taking to X, Jaishankar shared updates on the discussion, stating, “Good to speak with @SecRubio today. Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian subcontinent, Europe, Middle East/West Asia and the Caribbean. Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the bilateral trade agreement. Look forward to remaining in touch.”

“They also discussed US reciprocal tariffs on India and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship,” the US State Department said in a statement.

Talks for a bilateral trade deal are currently underway between the two countries. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington DC in February, both sides had announced plans to finalise the first phase of the agreement by fall 2025.

Last month, US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch visited India and engaged in discussions with Indian officials to advance the negotiations.

Trump’s recent tariff move is part of his administration’s “America First” policy, aimed at addressing trade imbalances and reviving domestic manufacturing. Citing what it views as steep import duties levied by India on American products, the US government imposed a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods—over and above existing duties already in place.