Vatican City: Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. He was 88 and had recently suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia.

The following are reactions to his death:

US Vice-President JD Vance

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday (Sunday), though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the.... homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Meloni mourned the departure of "a great man, a great shepherd".

"I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased not even during times of trial and suffering," Meloni said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron

"Throughout his pontificate Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and that he did this with a lot of humility. In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile,"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world."

"He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace."

Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz

Pope Francis would be remembered for tireless commitment to the society's weakest members.

"He was guided by humility and faith in God's mercy," Merz said in a post on X.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog

"A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world," Herzog said of Francis. "I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages (in Gaza) will soon be answered," Herzog said on X.

Cardinal Pablo Virgillo David, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines

"Oh my God. I am so shocked by this."

"Let us please ring the bells of our churches and call our people to prayer for the eternal repose of the Holy Father Pope Francis who passed on just about ten minutes ago."