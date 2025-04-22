Pope Francis, 88, who died unexpectedly on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, will become the first pope to be interred in a single coffin, forgoing the centuries-old tradition of a triple-nested coffin. While the Vatican has yet to confirm the funeral date, it is expected to take place within a week.

The Pope will be buried in a wooden coffin lined with zinc. Unlike his predecessors, who were laid to rest in a set of three coffins — one each of cypress, zinc, and elm — Francis had previously declared that he wished for a simpler burial. The New York Times reported that he “changed the rules by decreeing that he would be buried in a single coffin.”

Other aspects of the funeral rites will also depart from earlier customs. During the period of public viewing — part of the second stage of the rites — Pope Francis’s body will rest in a modest open casket. Previously, popes were displayed atop a raised platform known as a 'catafalque'.

That practice was discontinued after Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral in 2022. Pope Francis had revised the rites to underline the pope’s identity as a shepherd of the people rather than a sovereign figure.

The Vatican is expected to announce the funeral date shortly. In keeping with tradition, the ceremony will likely take place four to six days after his death, most probably at St. Peter’s Square. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals, is expected to preside over the proceedings.

The list of attendees will be finalised in the coming days. All 252 Catholic cardinals are expected to be present. Global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, are expected to attend, though it remains uncertain whether representatives from India will be present.

As per his wish, Pope Francis will be laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore), a historic fifth-century church in Rome. He once described the basilica as his “great devotion” and had expressed his desire to be buried there.

A devoted admirer of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Pope made it a point to visit the church after each international journey. It has been centuries since a pope was interred there — the last being Pope Clement IX in 1669.