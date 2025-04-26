Vatican City: A steady stream of mourners from across the globe continues to make its way to the Vatican to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, who died of a stroke on April 21.

Tens of thousands have gathered in St Peter’s Square and along the surrounding roads, hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late Pope. The Vatican has announced that public viewing of the Pope’s mortal remains concluded at 7 pm, while the entry to St Peter’s Basilica was closed to the public from 6 pm on Friday.

Pope Francis will be laid to rest at the Papal Basilica of St Mary Major, a revered site where seven Popes have been interred before him.

The closing of the coffin will be conducted in a solemn ceremony led by eight Cardinals, with the Pope’s personal secretaries also participating. The funeral service, scheduled for Saturday, will see the presence of global dignitaries, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu, who will represent the nation. As a mark of respect, India is observing a national day of mourning today.

Among the world leaders set to attend are US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who have already departed for Rome. In light of their arrival and the upcoming funeral, security measures have been intensified in the Vatican.

A simple return for a humble servant

True to his life of humility and simplicity, Pope Francis’s final resting place will reflect the same values. The Vatican has revealed that his tomb will be modest, crafted from marble sourced from Liguria, the Italian region where his ancestors once lived.

The crypt will bear only a simple inscription, Franciscus, accompanied by a carved cross taken from the chain he wore throughout his papacy. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will serve as the chief celebrant during the funeral rites.