A Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Chennai was subjected to a thorough security inspection upon landing in Colombo on Saturday, following an alert regarding a possible suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, according to Sri Lankan police officials.

Flight UL 122, which arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport at 11:59 am, was searched in coordination with local security agencies after the Chennai Area Control Centre issued an alert about a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be onboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

SriLankan Airlines confirmed the search and stated that the aircraft was cleared for further operations after a comprehensive inspection.

The inspection comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Four terrorists, including two from Pakistan, reportedly targeted victims based on their religion, sparking national and international condemnation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting strongly to the attack, India on Saturday announced a suspension of inbound mail and parcel exchanges with Pakistan via air and surface routes. Earlier in the day, the government had also banned all imports from Pakistan and barred Pakistani-flagged vessels from docking at Indian ports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's tough stance on terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies)