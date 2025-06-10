Six Indian nationals died in Kenya when the bus they were travelling in lost control and rolled several times before ending up in a ditch. While all the deceased have been identified as Indian citizens, five of them are Malayalis.

Manorama News reported that Malayalis who lost their lives are Mavelikkara native Geetha Shoji Isaac (58), Jasna Kuttikkattuchalil (29), Roohi Mehri Muhammed (one-and-a-half-year), and Riya Ann (41) and Tyra Rodrigues (8) of Ottappalam. The identity of the other Indian has not been revealed.

According to Kenya-based news site The Star, the accident occurred on Monday at Gichaka, along Ol Jororok-Nakuru road, Nyandarua County. Twenty-seven people were injured in the accident.

According to local police, the tourists were travelling to Panari Resort, Nyahururu, when they plunged into a ditch. The driver lost control while negotiating a corner in a steep area, the news site reported. There were 28 tourists, three local guides, and the driver on board.

East Leigh Voice, another Kenya-based news site, reported that social media footage showed the bus's roof being ripped off, highlighting the severity of the crash.

Witnesses said the bus was travelling steadily before suddenly veering off the road shortly after it started raining, eventually hitting a tree, the news site said.