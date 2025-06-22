Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the United States on Sunday to "expect regrettable responses" to its strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites, in a statement carried by state TV, even as Israeli army said it would continue attacks as it has other goals in the country.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would "use options beyond the understanding... of the agressor front, and the aggressors of this land must expect regrettable responses". The Guards also said they would continue to target Israel, which has been hit by multiple waves of missile and drone attacks since it struck Iran on June 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli army said Sunday it had "other goals" in Iran and intended to continue its military offensive. "We have other goals and we will continue to act until we attain them," army spokesman Effie Defrin told reporters in a televised press conference.

He said the army was checking the results of a US bombing raid on the deeply buried Iranian nuclear facility in Fordo. "We are constantly checking the situation. It is too soon to determine. I suppose we will know later on," Defrin said when reporters asked him whether Iran had removed enriched uranium from Fordo or if it had been buried under the rubble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for "immediate de-escalation" during a call with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, after the United States launched air strikes on the country.

"We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning of dangerous repercussions for the region, Egypt denounced the "rapid escalation" in Iran following the US attack on its nuclear facilities.

Egypt's foreign ministry warned against "the danger of the region slipping into further chaos and tensions". It condemned "the rapid escalation, which threatens to have dangerous repercussions for regional and international security and peace," and called for "political solutions and diplomatic talks."