A military statement said Israeli forces had "struck in order to obstruct access routes to the Fordo enrichment site" which US President Donald Trump stated had been "totally obliterated" by the US strikes.

Israel is intensifying its assault on Tehran, with the country's defence minister confirming that strikes are targeting Iran's notorious Evin Prison in the capital. "The military is carrying out strikes of unprecedented force against regime targets and agencies of government repression in the heart of Tehran. Among the targets... (is) Evin Prison (which holds political prisoners and dissidents)... and additional regime-related targets," Israel Katz said in a post on X.

Israel’s military said it was also hitting command centres of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards and other domestic security forces responsible for "maintaining the regime's stability". "These forces consist of various corps and command centres and are responsible, on behalf of the Iranian regime's military, for defending homeland security, suppressing threats, and maintaining the regime's stability," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog head demanded the return of agency inspectors to Iran's nuclear sites in a bid to "account for" its highly enriched uranium stockpiles following attacks by Israel and the United States. To be able to "return to the negotiating table", "allow IAEA inspectors, the guardians on our behalf of the NPT to go back to Iran's nuclear sites and account for the stockpiles of uranium" including the "400 kilograms enriched to 60 percent", Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told an emergency meeting of the organisation's headquarters in Vienna.

He added that Tehran had sent him a letter on June 13 announcing the implementation of "special measures to protect nuclear equipment and materials". Over the weekend, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel's campaign against Iran's nuclear programme.