President Donald Trump said that the United States was "not going to stand" for the continued prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

"The United States of America spends Billions of dollars a year, far more than on any other nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

An Israeli court on Friday rejected Netanyahu's request to postpone giving testimony in his corruption trial, ruling that he had not provided adequate justification for his request.

In one case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

In two other cases, Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate more favourable coverage from two Israeli media outlets.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and has thanked Trump for his support in Israel's war with Iran, which saw a ceasefire agreement earlier this week.

His lawyer had asked the court to excuse the leader from hearings over the next two weeks, saying he needs to concentrate on "security issues."

Trump on Wednesday sprang to Netanyahu's defence, describing the case against him as a "witch hunt."

On Saturday, he described Netanyahu as a "War Hero" and said the case would distract the prime minister from negotiations with Iran and with Hamas, the Gaza-based Palestinian armed group that Israel is at war with.

"This travesty of 'Justice' will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations," said Trump, although it was unclear what negotiations he was referring to with regard to Iran.

Hamas took 251 hostages during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, with 49 still believed to be held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Negotiations are ongoing for the return of the remaining hostages and the bodies of those killed, while Israel's punishing war on Gaza continues unabated.

The US leader also likened Netanyahu's legal troubles to his own before he took office for his second term.

"It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure," said Trump.

The Republican was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in May 2024 in a case related to hush money payments to a porn star.

Trump also faced two federal cases, one related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.