Dubai Airports on Monday announced a limited resumption of flights, three days after operations were suspended due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

"Dubai Airports announces a limited resumption of flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) starting this evening, Monday, March 2, 2026," Dubai Airports said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Dubai International Airport suffered damage during Iran's retaliatory strikes. The tensions in the Middle East region escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. Iran said it would target US bases in the region. But it has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict's impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.

Emirates Airlines also confirmed that it will operate a limited number of flights starting the evening of March 2. The airline said priority would be given to customers with earlier bookings. Passengers who have been rebooked onto the limited services will be contacted directly by Emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline has advised travellers not to proceed to the airport unless they have received confirmation of their booking. All other flights remain suspended until further notice.