Cyber fraudsters are using money mule accounts to make their transactions untraceable, leaving unwitting individuals to face legal consequences. George Poikayil, a senior correspondent at Onmanorama, shares the story of two college students from Kerala who ended up in Punjab Central Jail after lending their bank accounts to strangers. Dr Dhanya Menon, India’s first woman cybercrime investigator, joins the podcast to discuss ways to prevent such scams.